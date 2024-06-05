Angel Reese Sends Message to Lonzo Ball After Controversial Ejection
NBA fans may think controversial ejections are limited to their game, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was ejected against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night in a moment that many fans disagreed with - including Lonzo Ball.
While watching the game, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball tweeted in support of Angel Reese.
"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)"
After the game, Reese actually broke her silence on the ejection by responding to Lonzo Ball.
"💞😭appreciate you gang!"
Reese ended up finishing the game with 13 points on 25% shooting from the field. The Sky ultimately lost the game against the Liberty 88-75.
In real-time, it looked like Angel Reese was simply ejected for waving off a referee. Whatever comments she may have made must have triggered the referee, but the entire situation still looked very minor.
Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Witherspoon was interviewed about the ejection after the game, but she unfortunately couldn't give a concrete answer on why it happened.
"I tried to get an explanation," Witherspoon said. "I did not. I don't know to this moment what has happened."
Regardless of what sport, it always seems like referees seem to be at the center of controversial moments.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan