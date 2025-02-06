Anthony Edwards Makes Timberwolves History vs Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday amid a five-game homestand, but the matchup was not as close as many would have hoped. The Timberwolves routed the Bulls to a 127-108 win, led by star guard Anthony Edwards with a 49-point outburst.
Edwards had an incredible night, tacking on nine rebounds to his 49 points and shooting 17-18 from the charity stripe. His 6-14 shooting from beyond the arc seems to be the new norm for the talented guard. Edwards is third in the NBA in three-pointers per game (4.1) but leads the entire top ten in three-point percentage (42.1%).
With his 49-point outing on Wednesday, Edwards becomes the first player in Timberwolves history to have five 45+ point games.
Edwards has taken his game to another level since losing in the Western Conference Finals, becoming more of a three-level scoring threat. The Bulls struggled to stop Edwards on Wednesday, and the 18 free-throw attempts will likely overshadow a dominant performance from the All-Star guard.
The Bulls have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the NBA this season and are giving up more points in the paint than any other team. Chicago's defense has been embarrassing this season, as they are certainly better off selling off their aging players and poor contracts at the trade deadline to focus on their young talent and build toward the future after falling to 22-30.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement