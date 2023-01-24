“I feel like this is the biggest play of my career” - Ayo Dosunmu talks about his game-winner against the Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu hasn't had plenty of defining moments in his career. Just in his second year as a pro, Dosunmu has been a dependable backcourt player who's been holding the fort at point guard as the team waits for Lonzo Ball to return from a lengthy absence. One moment that stands out, though, for the Illinois alum is his game-winning putback against the Atlanta Hawks from a month ago.

"I feel like this is the biggest play of my career just because it's my first game-winner on the road," said Dosunmu.

Staying ready

Dosunmu's young career has been all about being ready. He was the Bulls' second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, who was suddenly promoted in the rotation when Ball went out because of a knee injury.

"I just wanted to come here and be ready when my number is called," said the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard.

In that game versus Atlanta, the score was tied at 108-all with four seconds left. Dosunmu was tasked with inbounding the ball to the Bulls' crunchtime moneyman—DeMar DeRozan.

"Just wanted to get the ball to DeMar on the block. He had the iso and called it with four seconds left. It's his time," shared Dosunmu.

Rather than just stand and watch the play unfold, Dosunmu stayed active and made a bee-line towards the paint.

"I knew that Atlanta wasn't going to box out because normally, when it's a game-winner, people just watch. Your body is relaxing to try and see what's going to happen," Dosunmu narrated.

The rest, as they say, is history. Ayo was there to collect the airball and take a shot with almost no time left. The ball pin-balled around the rim before finally going in. His teammates stormed him as they celebrated the improbable win.

Playoff push

With Ball's return remaining an uncertainty, Dosunmu is aware of the responsibility on his shoulders to help the Bulls make a push for the playoffs. It's not something he takes lightly, and the young guard is ready to do work on both ends of the floor to make it happen.