Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Bulls-Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have released their injury report against the Chicago Bulls.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are facing off in an Eastern Conference battle on Monday night. Just one game separates these two teams in the standings, as Brooklyn enters play 9-12 while Chicago sits a game behind at 8-13.

With the Eastern Conference having just five teams with a winning record, the Nets and Bulls are both still very much in the mix. This may not necessarily be the ultimate goal of either organization, given their current rebuild status, but remaining competitive is always the stated intention of any team.

The Nets played on Sunday, falling to the Orlando Magic at home. With Monday’s game against Chicago being the second night of a back-to-back, Ben Simmons has been ruled out. The official designation on the injury report for Simmons is a lower back injury, but this has been the standard procedure for Brooklyn all season as it pertains to his availability on back-to-back games.

Simmons is not the player he once was, but still does a little bit of everything for the Nets when available. Appearing in 16 games this season (13 starts), Simmons has averaged 5.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on 59.2% from the field. Simmons has done this in 24.2 minutes per contest, which is right around his usual playing time since joining Brooklyn.

The Bulls are looking to get back in the win column on Monday, having dropped their last two games. These were tough matchups against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, who are the second and third seeds in the East.

