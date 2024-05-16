Bulls News

Big New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed

Could the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks make a trade?

Joey Linn

Apr 5, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends Chicago
Apr 5, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends Chicago / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are in a very interesting spot. While many believe it is time for them to finally blow up this roster and enter a full rebuild, it seems to be a real possibility that Chicago could at least bring back DeMar DeRozan next season. 

Bringing back DeRozan would mean that Chicago is not trying to bottom out and rebuild, and instead will be looking to make the playoffs. While this would certainly be a controversial decision, Chicago would at least have to improve their roster around DeRozan in order to be taken seriously at all next season. 

In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, a hypothetical trade between the Bulls and New York Knicks was proposed that would land Chicago athletic center Mitchell Robinson. Assuming Nikola Vucevic is no longer with Chicago next season, Robinson could be a potential option for their center position. 

Dec 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket
Dec 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

It is unclear what a move for Robinson would look like, but the athletic center could be the type of piece that helps the Bulls on both ends next season. An athletic rim protector defensively, and a lob threat on the other end, Robinson could be a solid option for Chicago. 

While he is not the type of piece that would truly move the needle for a group that has been treading the waters mediocrity, Robinson is still a solid player that could fit well in Chicago.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.