Big New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed
The Chicago Bulls are in a very interesting spot. While many believe it is time for them to finally blow up this roster and enter a full rebuild, it seems to be a real possibility that Chicago could at least bring back DeMar DeRozan next season.
Bringing back DeRozan would mean that Chicago is not trying to bottom out and rebuild, and instead will be looking to make the playoffs. While this would certainly be a controversial decision, Chicago would at least have to improve their roster around DeRozan in order to be taken seriously at all next season.
In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, a hypothetical trade between the Bulls and New York Knicks was proposed that would land Chicago athletic center Mitchell Robinson. Assuming Nikola Vucevic is no longer with Chicago next season, Robinson could be a potential option for their center position.
It is unclear what a move for Robinson would look like, but the athletic center could be the type of piece that helps the Bulls on both ends next season. An athletic rim protector defensively, and a lob threat on the other end, Robinson could be a solid option for Chicago.
While he is not the type of piece that would truly move the needle for a group that has been treading the waters mediocrity, Robinson is still a solid player that could fit well in Chicago.
