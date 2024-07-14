Big Update on Trade Market for 2x NBA All-Star
The Chicago Bulls are having a firesale. The only problem is that no one wants to buy anything that they're selling, whether it's Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic.
According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, there is no market for 2x NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"The growing concerns, however, are that possible destinations for LaVine seemingly have dried up and that there is still no market for Vucevic at age 33 and $41 million-plus guaranteed over the next two seasons," Cowley said.
Nikola Vucevic is owed $20 million next season when he's 34 years old and will be owed $21 million during the 2025-26 NBA season when he's 35 years old.
It's interesting to hear that there's no market for Vucevic considering he's been incredibly healthy with the Chicago Bulls. Last season, he played in 76/82 games for the Bulls, the year before he played 82/82 games, and the year before that he played in 73/82 games. In four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, the big man has averaged 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 49/33/82 shooting.
Nikola Vucevic has been incredibly healthy throughout the past few seasons, is a double-double machine, and can spread the floor as a big man. While the new CBA has put some limitations on teams, a $20 million price tag truly shouldn't be a dealbreaker for someone of his caliber.
