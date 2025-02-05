Bulls News

Billy Donovan's Honest Statement on Bulls' Future After Major Trade

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan got honest about the franchise's future after trading Zach LaVine

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan speaks to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are making noise ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, especially after trading away two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Bulls received Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins, as more moves are expected to be on the horizon.

The Bulls are 21-29 through 50 games, hosting the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Bulls have a back-to-back series against the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they are just two losses away from being ten games below .500 heading into the trade deadline.

Before Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, head coach Billy Donovan spoke to the media about the team's future following the LaVine trade and heading into Thursday's deadline.

"Clearly, we’re making a shift," Donovan said. "I want to be part of building something. But what direction are we going and how are we going to build it and what we are going to do? I don’t think anybody inside the organization has those answers right now just because I don’t know if anything is totally complete at this point."

The Bulls have been stuck in mediocrity for years, including just two playoff appearances in the last nine seasons. As they look to build toward a new era and possibly a fresh start, it is promising to hear head coach Donovan is on the same page as the front office.

