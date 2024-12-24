Bulls News

Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have trade interest in Zach LaVine.

Joey Linn

Dec 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) walks back to the bench during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center.
Dec 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) walks back to the bench during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
NBA trade rumors are heating up, and it was reported earlier this month by Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic that the Denver Nuggets are among the teams with serious interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Via Amick and Jones: “League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”

Zach LaVine
Dec 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade idea that lands LaVine with the 2023 NBA champions.

Bulls Receive: Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets Receive: Zach LaVine

Favale wrote, “Going from Porter to LaVine may cost the Nuggets on the less glamorous end. But the 29-year-old is more engaged this season navigating screens and checking individual assignments. Plus, most of his appeal is rooted in shot-making.”

Porter addressed the trade rumors surrounding himself after Monday’s game.

“They've reached out to me and said it's all noise," Porter said of Denver’s front office. "There's nothing serious going on, and if there was, they would let me know… They've said they love how I'm playing, and to keep being aggressive, keep playing, and they have no desire to move me right now. But I also know they wouldn't tell me if they wanted to move me."

Whether or not Chicago would be interested in taking back Porter’s deal is unclear, but it would almost certainly have to be included if the Nuggets want to make the salary work in a LaVine deal.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

