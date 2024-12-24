Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets
NBA trade rumors are heating up, and it was reported earlier this month by Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic that the Denver Nuggets are among the teams with serious interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Via Amick and Jones: “League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade idea that lands LaVine with the 2023 NBA champions.
Bulls Receive: Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr.
Nuggets Receive: Zach LaVine
Favale wrote, “Going from Porter to LaVine may cost the Nuggets on the less glamorous end. But the 29-year-old is more engaged this season navigating screens and checking individual assignments. Plus, most of his appeal is rooted in shot-making.”
Porter addressed the trade rumors surrounding himself after Monday’s game.
“They've reached out to me and said it's all noise," Porter said of Denver’s front office. "There's nothing serious going on, and if there was, they would let me know… They've said they love how I'm playing, and to keep being aggressive, keep playing, and they have no desire to move me right now. But I also know they wouldn't tell me if they wanted to move me."
Whether or not Chicago would be interested in taking back Porter’s deal is unclear, but it would almost certainly have to be included if the Nuggets want to make the salary work in a LaVine deal.
