Boston Celtics Legend Reacts to Zach LaVine Trade

The Chicago Bulls were stuck in an awkward situation in the NBA heading into this season. Led by former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the team was good enough to be in the play-in tournament but not bad enough to be at the bottom of the standings. With their 2025 first-round pick being protected, the Bulls made a move before the deadline to change their timeline.
In a three-team deal, the Bulls traded LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and the rights back to their 2025 first. While the trade was primarily focused on De'Aaron Fox heading to the San Antonio Spurs, NBA and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett thought there wasn't enough spotlight on LaVine.
"Zach LaVine trade ain't nobody talk about," Garnett said on a recent episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast. "That's going to help Sac. Zach LaVine can come in and get buckets. Sac can make the playoffs."
Even though losing Fox is tough for Sacramento, LaVine provides the Kings with much-needed help on the wing and an efficient shooter. To begin his Kings career so far, it hasn't been reflective of his first half of the season with Chicago.
LaVine is shooting just 43.1% from the field and an abysmal 26.1% from three. However, there's still time left in the season to turn things around, as Sacramento holds the ninth seed in the Western Conference heading out of the All-Star break and can make a push up the standings.
