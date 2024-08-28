Boston Celtics Legend's Message to Anthony Edwards After Disrespectful Comments
Anthony Edwards is one of the most beloved players in the NBA, but his disrespectful comments about Michael Jordan's era have awoken the anger of basketball legends around the globe. One of those legends is Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnett.
During an episode of the "TICKET & THE TRUTH" podcast, Garnett absolutely slammed Anthony Edwards and all of the players in the modern era. In Garnett's eyes, today's wouldn't have been able to play in his era.
"If I'm being honest bro, I don't think anyone in this generation could have played like 20 years ago. If I'm being 100, this is to Ant, this is to everybody in our league - Tatum, all y'all. 20 years ago, you couldn't get to a triple step back. You hear what I'm saying to you? You couldn't get to a triple step back. If you shot that s**t, it had to go in. You know why? We had efficiency back in the day, and it was so f***ing hard."
According to Kevin Garnett, the modern era wouldn't be able to deal with the physicality of the past. He likened it to the physicality that they dealt with and struggled with during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"It was too physical," Garnett said. "Guess what, the league had to come off of it for the flow of movement to be able to have scoring go up... I don't even think half of these kids in the league could have been on an NBA team 20 years ago. The locker room was too grown."
Kevin Garnett believes the reason why the league has become so high-scoring with a lack of defense today is because former commissioner David Stern wanted to establish a freedom of movement. While people only address it when it's convenient, Garnett isn't wrong. The league has catered more and more to offense in an attempt to make more superstars, and they've succeeded.
"David Stern did a great job of taking all of the physicality out of the game," Garnett said. "Freedom of movement means freedom of movement."
As much as everyone loves Anthony Edwards, this was one statement that's hard to back up. One that shows his youth, lack of knowledge, and lack of appreciation for the eras before him.
