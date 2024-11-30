Boston Celtics Make Injury Announcement During Chicago Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls are facing off against the Boston Celtics in a thrilling NBA Cup game that could have major NBA Cup implications.
The Celtics have one of the deepest teams in the league, featuring a plethora of key role players including Derrick White, Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. When one of their key players goes down, it gives the team the perfect opportunity to have another step up.
Celtics guard Derrick White suffered a sore right foot injury against the Chicago Bulls, and the team announced that he will be doubtful to return.
In 24 minutes against the Bulls, White put up 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal on 60% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three. The Celtics will sorely miss White's impact, but they fortunately have Payton Pritchard going nuclear in the game. Pritchard has 29 points and 7 rebounds on 62.5% shooting from the field and 63.6% shooting from three.
The Boston will likely finish with a win over the Chicago Bulls, furthering their record to 16-3. It speaks volumes to how good the Celtics have been that they're now only half a game away from the Cavaliers for the first seed, despite the Cavaliers starting the season 15-0.
The Chicago Bulls' next opponent is the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
