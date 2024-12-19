Boston Celtics Star Listed on Injury Report vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are set to have their two-game winning streak get put to the ultimate test tonight as they face off against the Boston Celtics tongiht. To make matters worse, the Celtics will have both of their best players available tonight.
The two teams faced off previously in November where the Celtics defeated the Bulls 138-129 in a thrilling game. Boston may have both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing tonight, but they have one key player listed on the injury report.
The Boston Celtics have officially listed Kristaps Porzingis on the injury report as questionable with a right heel contusion against the Chicago Bulls.
Porzingis has had a very rough string of injury luck this season. He's only played in seven of the team's 26 games this season, missing 19 total. He's played in the last three games for the Celtics and participated in practice, but one would imagine they'd want to be cautious against the Chicago Bulls tonight. Especially, if the rest of their key players are available against the Bulls.
Through seven games this season, Porzingis has averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 48/34/77 shooting from the field. In the previous game against the Bulls, he put up 21 points and 8 rebounds on 64/40/71 shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls