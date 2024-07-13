BREAKING: 16-Year NBA Veteran Signs With New NBA Team
Taj Gibson spent eight seasons of his 16-season career with the Chicago Bulls. While some Bulls fans may have hoped he'd return to the team and mentor the young roster, he's reportedly taken his talents elsewhere.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent Taj Gibson has signed a one-year $3.3 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Wojnarowski also stated that Gibson will be brought to mentor a very young Charlotte Hornets locker room.
Last season, Taj Gibson spent his time between both the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. He only played a grand total of 20 games between both teams, averaging 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the field. The last team that Gibson may have played legitimately meaningful minutes for was the New York Knicks from 2019-2022. Since then, Gibson has been used primarily as a mentor for younger talent, similar to how DeAndre Jordan is being utilized by the Denver Nuggets.
Even though Gibson's numbers aren't very high, it's a testament to his usefulness as a player that he's continued to have an NBA career heading into season 16. There are very few players with the longevity that Gibson has, and it speaks volumes to his character to continue getting hired by NBA teams.
Hopefully, when it's all said and done, Gibson well get a chance to mentor the Chicago Bulls players.
