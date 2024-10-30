BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Injury Announcement
After a two-year hiatus from the hardwood, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made a recovery from a knee injury that saw him deal with many setbacks. His return came with some caution, though, as he's on a minutes restriction and isn't playing in back-to-backs.
The Bulls are 2-2 on the season, and, most recently, defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-123. In the game, Ball scored six points, converting on two of his four 3-point attempts. In his 18 minutes, he was a plus-16 in the box score.
Unfortunately, Ball has run into another setback. This time, it was a wrist injury suffered by the Chicago guard.
According to the Bulls, Ball suffered a right wrist sprain and will miss the next 10 days, at minimum. While it's a tough break, at least the injury isn't related to Ball's knees or ankles. He will be able to get some rest on his knee as he continues to look to return to form.
It seems Ball will miss the Bulls' next six contests, at minimum, as he returns from the wrist injury. Chicago will rely on their young rotation of guards to make up for his impact.
The arrival of Josh Giddey this offseason has helped the team make up for Ball's absence, so the team should be prepared to play without the point guard.
In three appearances, the 26-year-old guard averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while playing 15.7 minutes per contest.
