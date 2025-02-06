Breaking: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Major Lonzo Ball Decision
Before the 2024-25 NBA season began, there were questions on if Lonzo Ball would ever play basketball again. After spending over two seasons injured, Ball finally made his triumphant return to the hardwood.
Now, the story only continues to go higher, as the Chicago Bulls have reportedly signed Ball to a contract extension.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls have re-signed Lonzo Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension.
While Ball hasn't fully returned to the player he once was, it's all going to be step by step. The fact that Ball has begun starting for the Bulls and is playing 29 minutes a game, is huge. He suffered a wrist injury that kept him sidelined for some time, but at least it wasn't another major knee injury.
Through 30 games this season, Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 36/34/86 shooting from the field. It's about half of the efficiency he used to provide regularly, but Ball was playing extremely limited minutes to start the season. More recently against the Pistons on Sunday, Ball put up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 38/38/100 shooting from the field.
Ball's return to the NBA is a feel-good story that any fan should be happy to hear about. It shows that no matter how hard a player falls if he keeps working, there's a chance to get everything back.
