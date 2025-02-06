Bulls News

Breaking: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Major Lonzo Ball Decision

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly signed Lonzo Ball to a contract extension

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before the 2024-25 NBA season began, there were questions on if Lonzo Ball would ever play basketball again. After spending over two seasons injured, Ball finally made his triumphant return to the hardwood.

Now, the story only continues to go higher, as the Chicago Bulls have reportedly signed Ball to a contract extension.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls have re-signed Lonzo Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension.

While Ball hasn't fully returned to the player he once was, it's all going to be step by step. The fact that Ball has begun starting for the Bulls and is playing 29 minutes a game, is huge. He suffered a wrist injury that kept him sidelined for some time, but at least it wasn't another major knee injury.

Through 30 games this season, Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 36/34/86 shooting from the field. It's about half of the efficiency he used to provide regularly, but Ball was playing extremely limited minutes to start the season. More recently against the Pistons on Sunday, Ball put up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 38/38/100 shooting from the field.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball
Jan 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Ball's return to the NBA is a feel-good story that any fan should be happy to hear about. It shows that no matter how hard a player falls if he keeps working, there's a chance to get everything back.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News