Bulls News

Breanna Stewart Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Comments About Her

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart reacted to Lonzo Ball's comments

Joey Linn

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was in attendance for Tuesday night's WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty. Making headlines for offering to pay Angel Reese's fine following her ejection, Ball disagreed with the official's decision to eject her, which the WNBA has since admitted was an incorrect ruling.

Rescinding Reese's second technical foul, the WNBA ultimately agreed with Ball that an ejection was not appropriate; however, that does not change much after the fact. That said, even had Reese remained in the game, Chicago was likely going to lose regardless, as Liberty star Breanna Stewart was too much to handle.

Finishing with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists, Stewart was dominant in this win for New York. With her 25th career 30-point game, Stewart passed Maya Moore for the fourth-most 30-point games in WNBA history.

This performance from Stewart caught the attention of Ball, who as previously mentioned was in attendance for this game, as he sent out multiple posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacting to the Liberty star's big night. Stewart responded to one of these posts, sharing the following reaction to Ball's comments:

This was an exciting game with a lot of star power on both sides. While the Reese ejection was unfortunate, it also made for a fun exchange between her and Ball after the game.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.