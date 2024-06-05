Breanna Stewart Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Comments About Her
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was in attendance for Tuesday night's WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty. Making headlines for offering to pay Angel Reese's fine following her ejection, Ball disagreed with the official's decision to eject her, which the WNBA has since admitted was an incorrect ruling.
Rescinding Reese's second technical foul, the WNBA ultimately agreed with Ball that an ejection was not appropriate; however, that does not change much after the fact. That said, even had Reese remained in the game, Chicago was likely going to lose regardless, as Liberty star Breanna Stewart was too much to handle.
Finishing with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists, Stewart was dominant in this win for New York. With her 25th career 30-point game, Stewart passed Maya Moore for the fourth-most 30-point games in WNBA history.
This performance from Stewart caught the attention of Ball, who as previously mentioned was in attendance for this game, as he sent out multiple posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacting to the Liberty star's big night. Stewart responded to one of these posts, sharing the following reaction to Ball's comments:
This was an exciting game with a lot of star power on both sides. While the Reese ejection was unfortunate, it also made for a fun exchange between her and Ball after the game.
