Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Reacts to Big Coby White News
The Chicago Bulls have been on a surprising tear recently, winning eight of their last ten games backed by an incredible stretch from standout guard Coby White.
White deservedly earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had high praise for his star after the big news.
"I mean he's been great," Donovan said. "I think the big thing I've seen growth in and we'll see how tonight goes but I think he's pushed himself to be really consistent. And that's the thing that was encouraging to me is being honored last week for the award and then coming back and getting honored again."
"He needs to find that, I feel like he's holding himself to a level of being able to take a good game, and not to say he would dwell on it or live in it, but I think the hardest thing in the NBA with 82 games is can you move to the next thing because they keep coming and you have to be able to handle success and you have to be able to handle failure," Donovan said.
During the Bulls' dominant ten-game stretch, White averaged 30.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the arc, and 89.5% from the free-throw line.
"I think he's really worked hard to try and figure out ways for him, how can he stay present in the moment on what’s in front of me now and what's behind me, what did I learn from what's behind me, what I have to do and what's next," Donovan continued. "I'm happy for him, he deserves it, he's worked really really hard. He'sleaned into all the challenges that he's had to go through personally."
White has taken his game to another level recently and is getting the appropriate recognition for it. Back-to-back Player of the Week honors are an incredible feat for any player, especially for the underrated 25-year-old guard making a name for himself.