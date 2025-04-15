Bulls Coach Makes Josh Giddey Injury Announcement Before Heat Game
The Chicago Bulls wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season on Sunday with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers to finish in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
The Bulls now move on to face the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament on Wednesday night, as the winner will advance to face either the Orlando Magic or Atlanta Hawks to clinch the final spot in the playoffs.
The Bulls have had an up-and-down season, but their main highlight has certainly been the emergence of 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey. Since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with efficient 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, though, Giddey has been dealing with some injury concerns, causing him to miss three of the last four games of the regular season. Luckily, the young star should be good to go for their win-or-go-home matchup on Wednesday.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gave an update on Giddey's hand injury, saying it's "still a problem," but he is expected to play on Wednesday.
Via K.C. Johnson: "Billy Donovan said Josh Giddey practiced fully. Said injured muscle on side of hand is “still a problem” and team will see how he responds but remains optimistic he’ll play."
The Bulls are just 6-6 this season when Giddey sits, so having him available for their biggest game of the year will be huge.
The Bulls and Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Chicago on Wednesday.