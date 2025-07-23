Bulls News

Bulls Executive Gets Honest On Josh Giddey's Contract Negotiation

Chicago Bulls executive gets honest on team's contract negotiations with Josh Giddey

Liam Willerup

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making the game-winning three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making the game-winning three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have a promising future, with an All-Star caliber backcourt in Josh Giddey and Coby White, as well as promising young wings in Matas Buzelis and recently drafted Noa Essengue. However, the problem lies in the long-term future of this roster, with Giddey still a restricted free agent after several weeks of free agency.

Giddey had a strong end of the season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while leading the Bulls to a 12-7 record in his final 19 games of the season. After being acquired last offseason for Alex Caruso, the deal has seemed to pay off for both sides. However, a new contract has yet to be signed, as a Bulls executive got honest on the situation.

"We want to get a deal done with Josh. He’s as important of a player as we have," a Bulls executive told Keith Smith of Spotrac. "We see him as a foundational player for us. I hope we can find a deal that makes sense for us and him and that we’ll be together for a long time.”

Based on reports, it appears as though Giddey and his camp are seeking a deal closer to $30 million annually, in the range of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. However, the Bulls are looking to strike a deal closer to $20 million, which could put him in the same range as someone like Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter or even Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

It's a bad summer to be a restricted free agent, as has been the case for Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga, Brooklyn's Cam Thomas, Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes, and, of course, Giddey. There's no telling how long all of these players' contract negotiations will last, but no teams out there have the cap space to extend them offer sheets.

Published
