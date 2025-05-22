Bulls Guard Reacts To Insane Comeback in Pacers-Knicks Game 1
The Boston Celtics were viewed as the clear favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference yet again this season, at that remained the case after their first-round win over the Orlando Magic. However, that won't be the case this year, as the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks suited up for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.
While the anticipation and excitement were high in New York after making their first Conference Finals appearance since 2000, the Pacers came in and did what they did to New York during that 2000 Eastern Conference Finals in Game 1, and won. Making a historic comeback late in the fourth quarter, Indiana's efforts drew a response online from one of the Chicago Bulls' key guards.
"Number 1 thing you can take from the Pacers is it’s impressive how hard they all play. All the time," Bulls guard Kevin Huerter said in a post to his X account. That was evident down the stretch, as Indiana could've given up after being down nine points with less than a minute remaining. However, their perseverance led to a crucial overtime win.
Whether it was their defense against the Knicks or elite shot-making from Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers simply outworked New York, like they've done to their opponents throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While it was a big win, it doesn't stop after Game 1.
With a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead back to Indiana, the Pacers and Knicks tip-off for Game 2 on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
