NBA Legend Gets Honest On Playing For Bulls' Division Rival Team
The Chicago Bulls got their hometown superstar to play for them one year when Dwyane Wade left the Miami Heat. Wade came home and fulfilled a dream of his while helping the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
Shortly after his time with the Bulls, Dwyane Wade also signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play alongside best friend LeBron James in his home state of Ohio. That Cavs team also added Derrick Rose and traded Kyrie Irving for a trade package that brought back Isaiah Thomas from the Boston Celtics.
During a recent podcast appearance with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade says he hopes he can erase the memory of himself in a Cavs jersey.
"Oh I was nasty," Dwyane Wade said. "I was ready to retire. I needed to get out of there. Cleveland was a whole different beast bro. It was a lot going on before I got there. Obviously coming there as Bron's guy, I got thrown into the s—t. We talk about a lot of bulls—t jersey over there, you're one of them. That Cleveland jersey, that is nasty work. That's a tough one champ."
Dwyane Wade only played 46 games in Cleveland in what was a very strange fit for the Cavs. The trade deadline saw nearly half of the team being traded.
"I didnt even want to wear number 3 in that jersey," Wade said. "I was like, 'nah, this ain't a good look.' I wore my Olympic number. I wore nine. Hopefully you forget about it type of number. It was a cool experience, they got me up out of there quick as a motherf—ker."
Dwyane Wade ultimately returned to Miami and retired as a member of the Heat.
