Bulls Legend Makes Controversial Statement After LeBron James History
There's no denying that even just reaching the NBA is a major accomplishment, whether you play one game or 1,000 games. Furthermore, it's even more unlikely and impressive to reach milestones like All-Star, All-NBA, and NBA Champion. For Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, being at the top of the NBA is nothing new.
Since coming into the league in 2003, he's been one of the top players, recently reaching 50,000 points combined between the regular season and playoffs. Factor in all the other impressive milestones he's had, and James is truly one of the greatest ever. However, Chicago Bulls legend, Ron Harper, recently made a statement rather overlooking James' landmark milestone.
In response to the question, "Is it harder to win a NBA championship ring or is it harder to achieve 50k in points in the NBA?" Harper responded that winning a title is harder. Given that James is the only player to score 50,000 career points and hundreds of players have won NBA titles, it's a bold statement to make.
However, Harper can boast that he has more rings than James, five compared to his four. Regardless, James blows Harper away in every other statistical category.
In terms of catching Harper in rings, there's a shot that James could pull it off this season. The Lakers are entertaining an eight-game winning streak and are set for a Saturday night showdown against the Boston Celtics.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls