Bulls News

Bulls Legend Makes Controversial Statement After LeBron James History

Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper makes controversial statement after Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James makes history

Liam Willerup

Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul call against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul call against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no denying that even just reaching the NBA is a major accomplishment, whether you play one game or 1,000 games. Furthermore, it's even more unlikely and impressive to reach milestones like All-Star, All-NBA, and NBA Champion. For Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, being at the top of the NBA is nothing new.

Since coming into the league in 2003, he's been one of the top players, recently reaching 50,000 points combined between the regular season and playoffs. Factor in all the other impressive milestones he's had, and James is truly one of the greatest ever. However, Chicago Bulls legend, Ron Harper, recently made a statement rather overlooking James' landmark milestone.

In response to the question, "Is it harder to win a NBA championship ring or is it harder to achieve 50k in points in the NBA?" Harper responded that winning a title is harder. Given that James is the only player to score 50,000 career points and hundreds of players have won NBA titles, it's a bold statement to make.

However, Harper can boast that he has more rings than James, five compared to his four. Regardless, James blows Harper away in every other statistical category.

In terms of catching Harper in rings, there's a shot that James could pull it off this season. The Lakers are entertaining an eight-game winning streak and are set for a Saturday night showdown against the Boston Celtics.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News