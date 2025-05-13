Bulls Legend Reacts To Jayson Tatum’s Injury in Celtics-Knicks Game 4
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics headed into a pivotal Game 4 on Monday night, with the Knicks entering with a chance to take control of the series with a 3-1 lead. However, the reigning NBA Champions weren't going to go down without a fight, especially led by their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Unfortunately for Boston, their chances of becoming back-to-back champions seem unlikely, following their 121-113 Game 4 loss to the Knicks. Four New York players scored 20 or more points, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 39 points. But the loss wasn't the biggest news for the Celtics, as they saw their star player go down with a brutal injury.
While no official announcement has been made, Tatum looked to have potentially torn his Achilles late in the fourth quarter, leaving the game with 42 points and eight rebounds. Seeing this news, fans and players have started to share their reactions to him leaving the game in pain, including former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper.
"@jaytatum0 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 never want to see a player get hurt chasing a championship. A speedy recovery ❤️🩹 @celtics @ESPNNBA" - Ron Harper via X
Based on the reaction from Tatum and analysis from medical professionals online, it appears as though his season might be over, and a 3-1 comeback seems unlikely if he's not with the team. After bouncing back this season following his 2024 Olympics experience, a torn Achilles could put him in danger of missing part of next season as well.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Chicago Bulls Rookie
NBA Fans React to Major Michael Jordan Announcement