Bulls Legend’s Blunt Message To Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper
The San Antonio Spurs have one of the brightest futures in the NBA, and it's not only because they have Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama has all the tools to be a multi-time Defensive Player of the Year and perennial All-NBA player, the players around him are what help make this San Antonio team look like a future title contender.
While Stephon Castle is coming off a Rookie of the Year season in 2024-25, he might not even be the best young guard on the team. Second-overall pick Dylan Harper would've been the first overall pick in most drafts, but instead fell to the Spurs. When asked about the fit in San Antonio, a Chicago Bulls legend chimed in with a simple message on the promising guard.
"He can focus on the game that he love to play..," ex-Bulls Champion Ron Harper replied to a video of ESPN's Marc Spears talking about his conversation with him.
Dylan will have some massive shoes to fill in his NBA career, given his dad, Ron, boasts five NBA Titles and was one of the best defenders in the league. Through his first five seasons, Ron averaged 19.8 points and 5.1 assists, numbers that would surely be impressive for Dylan if he can reach that.
So far through the Las Vegas Summer League, Dylan has posted averages of 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game across two contests. Joining a loaded backcourt, he'll have to earn his play next season.
