Bulls Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Son After Breakout Season
The Memphis Grizzlies may have had a disappointing 2024-25 season, but their young core stepped up tremendously. On top of All-Rookie Team performances from Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, third-year guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has taken an impressive leap.
Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies this season with 48.0/39.7/71.3 shooting splits. In the playoffs, though, the 24-year-old guard took his game to the next level.
In Games 3 and 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pippen Jr. averaged 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals with insane 45.9/47.1/100.0 shooting splits.
Unfortunately for Pippen Jr., the Grizzlies' season ended after a 4-0 series sweep against OKC, but the young guard certainly made a name for himself. After the game, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his son.
Via Scottie Pippen: "You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son."
Pippen Jr. earned a starting spot in the playoffs for Memphis and proved his worth in that role. With some uncertainty for the Grizzlies heading into the offseason, they will have to lean on their young core, and Pippen Jr. has certainly cemented himself as part of that.
