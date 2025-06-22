Bulls Legend Sends Message Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7
For the first time since the 2015-16 season, there will be a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. After a blowout Game 6 win, the Indiana Pacers tied the series up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 3-3, setting up a season finale between two incredible teams.
Game 7 of the NBA Finals has captured the attention of sports fans across the world, including one Chicago Bulls legend who has won numerous championships. All-time great and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet before Game 7, poking fun at the rest of the league.
"NBA Finals… Game 7? Never heard of it," Pippen posted on X.
The 59-year-old legend is referring to the fact that he has never played in a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. Pippen never lost a championship series, going 6-0 with the Bulls and being the running mate to perhaps the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan.
However, Pippen and the Bulls came close multiple times. Chicago won it all in six games in five of six series, with the only five-game series coming against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991. It marked the first ring of an incredible dynasty, and one that defined an entire era of basketball.
Pippen was impressive in the Finals, averaging 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists across 35 games. His shooting percentages weren't the best, knocking down shots at a 42.5% rate from the field and a 25.6% rate from three, but it's hard to argue with six rings.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Pairs Josh Giddey With $107 Million Star On Bulls
Ex-Bulls, Celtics Star Reportedly Nearing A Major European Move
Josh Giddey Sends Post During Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 6