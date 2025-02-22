Bulls Make Injury Announcement Key Player Before Suns Game
The Chicago Bulls have been relatively healthy throughout the season, avoiding the nasty injury big they've encountered for the past few seasons.
On Saturday afternoon, the team revealed a new injury to one of its key players that may linger for an extended period of time.
Before Chicago faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan revealed an unfortunate injury update on guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Donovan stated that Dosunmu would be out with a shoulder injury due to instability in his shoulder that flares up. There's no timeline for a return.
Dosunmu sustained the injury on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. After the game, he couldn't get his arm above his shoulder.
The Chicago Bulls are already on a five-game losing streak as they face off against a desperate Phoenix Suns team on Saturday night. Without Dosunmu, the task becomes significantly harder, but at the same time, it doesn't hurt the Bulls in the long run to lose the game. Chicago officially owns their own 2025 pick again, so losing games can help with their future.
Ironically, the Bulls still remain in a play-in spot because the 11th-seeded Philadelphia 76ers are on a six-game losing streak. So despite the Bulls being on a five-game losing streak, they're 1.5 games ahead of the 76ers.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
