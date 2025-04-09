Bulls Makes Franchise History vs Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls realized that after losing DeMar DeRozan, trying to pursue playoff basketball with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic didn't make much sense with the promising young pieces on the roster. Even though playoff basketball can only be accomplished by getting in through the play-in tournament, there have been encouraging signs by the Bulls this season.
From Josh Giddey and Coby White's second-half production to the signs from rookie Matas Buzelis, there are some positive takeaways for them to walk away with this season. Despite being one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, the Bulls made franchise history on Tuesday night in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bulls set the franchise record for assists in a season, accomplishing their 2,280 assists and counting on Tuesday. Chicago currently ranks fifth in the NBA in assists per game at 29.0 entering Tuesday's game.
Even though the Bulls have had great teams in the past, no team has been better at playmaking than this year's squad. While Giddey leads the way at 7.1 assists per game, several other Bulls average two or more assists per game, and three players average at least four per game.
As mentioned, playoff basketball is still a possibility for the Bulls this season, but regardless, they can walk away from this year knowing the team made franchise history in a positive way.
