Bulls Predicted To Draft Nikola Vucevic Replacement In 2025 Lottery
Looking at the state of the Chicago Bulls' roster, it's clear that two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic just doesn't fit the timeline of this franchise. While Josh Giddey and Coby White looked like All-Star-level talents toward the end of the season, there's still a lot of room for them to grow, and Matas Buzelis is still just 20 years old.
There were rumors that Vucevic could've been moved during this past trade deadline, but the team held onto him as an offseason move seems likely. Now, holding the 12th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Bulls can find their replacement for Vucevic. According to ESPN, they'll do just that.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, they have the Bulls selecting Maryland center Derik Queen with the 12th overall pick. A versatile offensive center who will need to improve on the defensive end, here's what Givony had to say about the selection.
"The Bulls don't have much in the way of long-term keepers in the big-man department, with Nikola Vucevic, 35, a trade candidate entering the final year of his contract...Queen is the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves and has intriguing passing ability," Givony wrote.
Queen's draft range has been heavily debated over the last few weeks, with some mocks having him go as high as sixth overall to the Washington Wizards. Regardless, if any top big man falls to the Bulls at 12th overall, Chicago should feel inclined to select them.
