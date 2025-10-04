Bulls Predicted To Edge Out Celtics For Final East Play-In Spot
The NBA preseason is underway, as fans are starting to catch a glimpse of what their teams may look like for the upcoming season. While star players are typically limited in their minutes, fans are still able to look at the young and unproven talent on their roster that can round out their rotations.
For the Chicago Bulls, they return a relatively similar roster to last year's team that finished 39-43. Their two most notable additions were first-round pick Noa Essengue and Isaac Okoro, who was acquired in the Lonzo Ball deal. However, their strong second half of the season might be an indication of what's to come, or some may see it as a fluke.
Bulls Predicted To Finish Over Two 2025 Contenders
Over at Bleacher Report, writer Grant Hughes predicted the records for every NBA team for the 2025-26 season, as the Bulls were predicted to finish just above the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers for the final Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference.
Predicted to finish with a 38-44 record, one game worse than last season, Hughes' analysis points towards the team's lack of defense and Nikola Vucevic's potential regression as areas of weakness for Chicago. However, the Bulls could surprise if Coby White and Josh Giddey look like their second-half of last season selves and Matas Buzelis has a sophomore leap.
As for the Celtics, Hughes' analysis suggests Boston will struggle with a weakened big-man rotation and just the overall loss in talent, with Jayson Tatum expected to miss a majority of the season and Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday being among the notable exits.
The same can be said for the Pacers, who were predicted to finish with 34 wins as they'll enter the season without Myles Turner and likely Tyrese Haliburton as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Even though both Boston and Indiana were top contenders in the East last season, injuries and key departures could have 2025-26 serve as more of a retool year for both franchises.
Looking at the team's predicted to finish in the Play-In spots alongside Chicago include the Toronto Raptors (41-41), Milwaukee Bucks (42-40), and the Miami Heat (42-40). The Bulls might not have the overall talent and depth of teams like the Raptors and Heat, but there's still an upside factor with them if their second half of last year was any indication of what they can look like.
Chicago will be tested early to begin the 2025-26 season, facing the Detroit Pistons to open the season, followed by several Eastern Conference teams, all expected to be in the playoff race.