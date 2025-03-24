Bulls Predicted To Replace Former All-Star with Duke Star
While the Chicago Bulls season isn't over yet, with a chance to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament being a reality, it's clear the team is focused on building for the future around young players like Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis. Therefore, the release of 2025 NBA Mock Drafts should be of interest to Bulls fans going forward.
Given the Bulls have plenty of depth at the guard position, the team should be looking to address wing and center depth during the upcoming draft. Especially with Nikola Vucevic expected to be a trade target this summer, Bleacher Report has them selecting the successor to the former All-Star in their 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Bulls selecting Duke Blue Devils freshman star Khaman Maluach with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The NBA Academy Africa product, Maluach has been the starting center for the Blue Devils this season and has helped lead them to Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
"His 7'2" size, 7'6" wingspan and mobility all point to a sure-fire roll-man, dunker's spot and offensive rebounding weapon," Wasserman wrote. Being compared to Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, landing Maluach could help Chicago improve their league-worst 54.0 opponent points in the paint allowed per game.
As for the center position on the Bulls going forward beyond Vucevic, Jalen Smith and Zach Collins are both under contract for Chicago going into the 2025-26 season. But if Chicago can land Maluach, he'll be in a great spot to develop under a great playmaking guard in Giddey.
