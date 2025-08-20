Bulls Star Gets Honest on Disappointments Amid Warriors, Lakers Rumors
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has been one of the most talked-about players in the trade market for years. Along with Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner, it felt like every time a rumor about a trade for a center was reported, either Vucevic or Turner were the players at the center of the deal.
The Bulls' big man has quietly been one of the most underrated offensive centers of the past half-decade. Vucevic averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 73 games in the 2024-2025 season, and shot 40.2 percent from three-point range, with an incredible 53 percent from the field.
While his offense is undoubtedly among the league's best among centers, his defense and passing ability have been detrimental to his overall value.
Couple that with his $21.5 million contract for the 2025-2026 season after signing a three-year, $60 million contract in 2023, and it makes for a less-than-valuable trade asset for contending teams around the NBA.
Vucevic Gets Real About The Future In Chicago
In an interview with Basket USA, Vucevic opened up about his time with the Bulls and what could come next in his career.
"I would love to play for a team that has the ambition to win an NBA title. In Europe, it’s easier to join a big team, but in the NBA it is more complicated because of the rules and trades," Vucevic said.
“Maybe not this season, because we will be a young team. But you never know – team ambitions change quickly from year to year, depending on injuries and trades," he continued.
The Bulls Are In A Tough Spot
The veteran big man knows what kind of position the Bulls are in. After trading Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball over the past year, Chicago is stuck between competing for playoff spots or rebuilding from scratch.
That has seemed to be the case for Chicago over the past half-decade. While they have a team that is good enough to make the Play-In Tournament, it is not talented enough to get past a first-round series.
With promising young players such as Coby White and Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey's contract still in flux, the Bulls have an opportunity to finally build something, but will Vucevic remain a part of it?
