Bulls Star Gets Honest on Trade Talks Amid Warriors Interest

Playing for the Chicago Bulls is a volatile experience right now. The team has been on the fringe of blowing things up and every single game affects a player's perceived trade value.
It's an unfortunate reality that the players on the team have to deal with, including Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.
During an interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Vucevic spoke about all the trade rumors surrounding his name.
“I’m getting closer to the end of my career,” Vučević told the Tribune. “I would like to be somewhere that’s in win-now mode.”
What's most frustrating for the Bulls' big man is the fact that every game he plays can affect his trade value. It's started taking the joy out of the game of basketball for him.
“It’s been frustrating,” Vučević said. “I’m trying not to overthink it too much. That’s normally where I get stuck is thinking too much about it and letting the misses kind of take over everything.”
Even though the Chicago Bulls have a losing record and aren't contending, the former 2x All-Star is happy to be with the team. He's not thinking about leaving the team, but knows the conversation is inevitable.
“For now, I’m good where I’m at,” Vučević said. “Obviously the team has to be better. We understand that. But at this point, (leaving Chicago) is not something that I’m thinking about. In a year and a half when I’m a free agent again, we’ll see.”
The NBA Trade Deadline is on February 6 and whatever decisions the Chicago Bulls make are just a few short days away.
