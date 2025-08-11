Bulls To Explore Trade Options For $90 Million Forward: Report
The Chicago Bulls have had a pretty quiet offseason, only re-signing Tre Jones and trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro in a confusing move. They're mostly waiting on the Josh Giddey restricted free agency situation to figure itself out. As of now, they're caught in a staring contest.
Part of the reason the Bulls aren't budging on their offer to Giddey is because of how they handled negotiations with Patrick Williams last year, as they bid against themselves and handed Williams a five-year, $90 million contract.
Williams is a fine player who still has potential; he has just yet to progress at all. For four years in a row, he's averaged around 9 PPG and 4 RPG. The defensive tools, athleticism, length, and shooting ability are all there; he has just yet to really have the impact they wanted.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Williams may be someone the Bulls look to trade closer to the trade deadline.
“Noise surrounding Patrick Williams will rise before this season's trade deadline. The Bulls are focused on Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue, and now Isaac Okoro on the wing, which makes Williams very expendable. However, he is entering Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million extension he signed last year. This will be a very tough contract to move by itself,” Siegel wrote.
At $18 million per year and in today's CBA, that's a tough number to swallow for a lot of teams. It's going to be nearly impossible for a team to take on that contract without draft capital attached. Teams like the Wizards and Nets will always take the extra capital, but the Bulls shouldn't be operating like that.
How does Patrick Williams fit with the current Bulls roster?
After starting 175 games in 213 appearances, he only started 36 of 63 games last season, losing playing time to rookie Matas Buzelis down the stretch. Four of the five starters are seemingly set in place: Josh Giddey and Coby White as the backcourt, Buzelis as the 4, and Nikola Vucevic at center, if he's not moved.
That last starter could be between Williams, Okoro, and Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago fans have probably seen enough out of Williams, but if he impresses in training camp and preseason, he could work his way back in. He'll need to show an improved off-the-bounce game, as well as more consistency on defense.
