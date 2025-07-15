Caitlin Clark Reacts To Johnny Furphy’s Massive Dunk In Pacers-Bulls
The NBA season is still months away, but the Las Vegas Summer League gives a chance for fans around to league to see their teams in action before the start of the next year. While NBA superstars aren't participating in Summer League, plenty of young players who could very well blossom into that are looking to showcase to teams around the league what's next for them.
Coming off a 2025 NBA Finals run where they lost in Game 7, the Indiana Pacers' Summer League squad doesn't have any names that jump off the page. Perhaps the most interesting is 2024 second-round pick Johnny Furphy. During the Pacers' game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Furphy pulled off a highlight reel dunk that earned a response from a basketball superstar.
Running down the court in the second quarter, Furphy went behind the back against Chicago's Matas Buzelis, then proceeded to throw down maybe the highlight of the Summer League by putting Bulls' first-round pick Noa Essengue on a poster. Furphy drew the attention of his star teammate, Tyrese Haliburton, but also caught the attention of the biggest star in Indiana.
Taking to her Instagram story, Indiana Fever and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark reposted the Pacers' post of Furphy throwing down the slam dunk with Essengue making quite the facial expression. Clark is an avid supporter of the Pacers, as she showed up to several playoff games during their deep postseason run.
Furphy appeared in 50 NBA games this past season for the Pacers, but could be in for a bigger role next season as the team won't be contenders in the absence of Haliburton.
