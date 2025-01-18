Charlotte Hornets Make Injury Announcement After Bulls Game
The Charlotte Hornets picked up an impressive win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Winning just their 10th game of the season, Charlotte took down Chicago by a final score of 125-123.
Charlotte was without second-year forward Brandon Miller in this game, as he was sidelined with a wrist injury. After the game, the team made a disappointing announcement on Miller.
Via Hornets: “Jan. 17, 2025 - The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Brandon Miller has suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Miller underwent an MRI after sustaining a wrist injury in the Hornets win at Utah on January 15. Miller will be listed as OUT indefinitely and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”
The Hornets added some information on Miller in their announcement, detailing his career since debuting last season.
"Miller is averaging a career-high 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes per game over the course of 27 games this season," Charlotte wrote. "For his career, the Alabama product holds averages of 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over the course of 101 games played after being drafted second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets."
An already poor season for the Hornets has now gotten even worse with this injury news for Miller.
