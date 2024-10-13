Chicago Bulls All-Star Gets Honest on Trade Talks
Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has heard his name mentioned in numerous trade talks throughout the offseason. While Vucevic has remained relatively quiet about all the speculation, he finally shed some light on his thoughts.
During an interview with Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Nikola Vucevic broke his silence on all the trade rumors surrounding his name.
‘‘I honestly don’t think about it,’’ Vucevic said. "It’s stuff that’s out of my control. My focus is on this team and to help this team be the best team we can be. Changes and all that, that’s not my job. That’s the front office’s job."
Nikola Vucevic knows that the Chicago Bulls are not going to be as good this season as they were in other seasons. Even then, the team hasn't been a great team since the 2021 NBA season. Still, Vucevic is moving forward like a good soldier.
"They made changes this summer that they felt were best for this franchise, and we accept that [and] move on," Vucevic said. "Sure, it’s not easy when guys like DeMar and AC move on because they were huge parts of this team, not only for the quality on the court but who they were off the court, the good guys they were, the human beings."
Despite having an attachment to players like DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic knows that the NBA is a business. The Chicago Bulls were underperforming for multiple seasons and something had to be done.
"The human side, yes, it’s tough to deal with," Vucevic said. "But you have to accept this is the business. We didn’t have the team results we wanted and I felt we could have had [last season], so the front office decided to go a different direction. That was it. We’ll see how it all goes."
