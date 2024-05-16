Chicago Bulls All-Star Reveals Major Free Agency Desire
DeMar DeRozan is a free agent this offseason and has some very important decisions to make. Even though DeRozan could choose from a plethora of teams that could use his services, there's one he has a preference for.
DeRozan was a guest on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show where he revealed that he wanted to return to the Chicago Bulls. Although DeRozan's tenure with the Bulls wasn't the most successful, he still feels like there's a job to get done.
"It's definitely somewhere I'd like to return to," DeRozan said." More so than anybody, when the job ain't done with me, no matter how tough the situation may look, I'm one of those guys who tries to stick it through and make something out of nothing. "The city is great, I love the city, the organization been great—it's definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business."
Even though this offseason is a critical time for DeMar DeRozan, it's an equally critical one for the Chicago Bulls. Chicago has underachieved for multiple seasons in a row with their big-three of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan. Despite that, the team still likely believes they'll have a much better shot with a healthy Lonzo Ball available. Both sides are avoiding an elephant in the room conversation that'll need to be addressed.
