Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets Makes Unfortunate NBA History
The conversation dominating the modern NBA is that players shoot way too many three-pointers. Games are won and lost solely on who is making more wide-open threes, and have less to do with fundamentals than ever before. Friday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets was an example of that, in the worst way.
Last night, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets made history by missing a combined 75 three-pointers. It was the most combined missed three-pointers during a regulation game in NBA history. Brandon Miller by himself went 3/15 from three-point territory.
The Chicago Bulls shot 14/15 from three-pointers, while the Charlotte Hornets shot 8/46 from three-pointers. When looking at those numbers, it's a very easy conversation to see why the casual NBA fan doesn't enjoy the game of basketball as much anymore. Every team plays the same way of just wanting to spread the floor for a wide-open three-point shot or get a long rebound to shoot another three-point. Changing the shot clock to only 14 seconds after an offensive rebound only helps bolster the case to shoot more threes, too.
Fortunately for Bulls fans, their team won in a matchup filled with unfortunate history. Probably the most positive outcome from the game was Lonzo Ball putting up 10 ponits, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 2/5 shooting from the field. The Chicago Bulls are now 11-15 after the win.
