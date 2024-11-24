Chicago Bulls Coach Gets Honest on Team's Major Flaw
Going into the season, there was plenty of concern about the Chicago Bulls' defense. Despite the concern, the team has been just as awful defensively as many were expecting them to be. In three of the team's last six games, they've allowed their opponents to score at least 140 points.
After the team lost 142-131 to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Billy Donovan spoke candidly of the team's defense.
‘‘At some point, we’ve got to hold our ground,’’ Donovan said about the defense. ‘‘I said before the season even started that defense was going to be a challenge, and it is. I think there are times that we have to look at the controllables."
Even though it's starting to look bleak for the Bulls to become a defensive team, Billy Donovan isn't giving up hope. He believes that the Chicago Bulls have the talent to become a defensive team, however, that could possibly involve using different rotations.
‘‘Is it fixable? Defense is a talent. It’s no different than offense, in my opinion," Donovan said. "There are guys that are talented defensively. We’re going to have to figure out a way to do it collectively. There are moments in time, moments of truth where you are going to be on an island, you are going to be by yourself. You’re going to have to make the guy make a couple of different moves.’’
The Chicago Bulls' next opponent is the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
