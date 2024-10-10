Chicago Bulls Coach Gets Honest on Team's Roster Problem
The Chicago Bulls are a very strangely constructed team. They started the offseason with the decision not to blow things up, then traded DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, but then didn't commit to the full blowup. Now, the team has some logjams with their roster.
As constructed, the team has some of the following players at the guard spot: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, Chris Duarte, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Julian Phillips.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan knows he may have to hurt some feelings in the process of figuring out his rotation. It's an unfortunate job, but the reality of the situation for the Bulls.
‘‘I think it’s going to be a hard situation from the standpoint of these guys are all highly competitive [and] work really hard in the offseason to get themselves ready to play,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘And, quite honestly, in some of these situations with the way our team is, they just may not get that opportunity. I’m not saying it’s Jevon, Chris or Dalen, or whoever it is. We’ve got to see how camp plays out."
With the Bulls' number of guards in their rotation, Donovan is considering using more three-guard lineups within his rotation. As seen around the league, this decision is very much love it or hate it.
‘‘We’ve obviously had to deal with the injuries with Josh and Lonzo, but there’s no question that with the number of guards there, I think we’ll have to play with three guards," Donovan said. "I think Ayo is a really, really good perimeter defender, [so we’ll] try and match someone with that. I agree, someone is going to be sitting. We’re not able to play them all.’’
The Chicago Bulls have some talent on their team, but unfortunately, the front office never made a clear decision on what the team actually is. Now, the roster is a bit of a disjointed mess that Billy Donovan has to figure out.