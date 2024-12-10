Chicago Bulls Coach Makes Injury Announcement on Key Starter
Five games into the season, the Chicago Bulls were 3-2 with promising wins over the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, they've gone 7-13 and are tied for the worst record in the Central Division and the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite the elevated play of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine from a season ago, Chicago is second-worst in the NBA in points per game allowed with 123.0, with the 3-19 Washington Wizards being the only other team with a worse line. While it seems like Chicago is destined for another appearance in the NBA lottery, an update has been provided on a key starter who should help improve their defense.
In media availability today, Billy Donovan said that forward Patrick Williams participated fully in the non-contact practice today and will progress to the contact scrimmage set for Wednesday.
Williams, who agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract this offseason with Chicago, has appeared in 15 of the Bulls' 25 games so far. In his appearances, he's started in all 15 with averages of 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
"It's been tough," Williams said to the media when asked about his injury battles. "I don't even know how long it's been since I played." It's been ten consecutive missed contests for Williams, with his last appearance dating back to a Bulls 122-122 win over the Detroit Pistons on November 18th.
No update has been provided for an exact return date for Williams, with Chicago's next game set for Friday against Eastern Conference opponent Charlotte Hornets at home.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls