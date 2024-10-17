Chicago Bulls Coach's Honest Statement on Lonzo Ball's NBA Return
After over 1,000 days, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball finally made his NBA return against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even though it was just a preseason game, it was a giant moment for Ball and the Chicago Bulls.
After the game, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan opened up about Ball's return and admitted the guard still has to get back his rhythm and timing.
"I thought he looked great, you know I really did," Donovan said. "I think he's talked about trying to get back his rhythm and timing, but you know like I said there is a lot of things he does in the game that you know he doesn't really require anything with his knee or his body he uses his brain so much. But I thought he moved really well."
Billy Donovan knows better than anyone just how hard Lonzo Ball worked to get to this moment. The amount of preparation that it takes to mentally prepare for an NBA game after missing two years due to injury is otherworldly.
"Overall I just give him a lot of credit. I know he has put a lot of work in to get ready for this moment, I think he's played in a lot of games throughout his career and he probably has a great way of getting himself ready to play emotionally and mentally," Donovan said. "But I was just personally really happy for him."
Lonzo Ball finished Wednesday night with 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 67% shooting from the field. It was a stat-line Ball could have filled pre-injury, which is a fantastic sign for Chicago Bulls fans.
