Chicago Bulls Could Still Trade Away $90 Million Forward
The Chicago Bulls had high expectations heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, with many fans hoping they would be able to jumpstart a rebuilding phase. However, in mid-August, the Bulls still have not come to an agreement with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, and have not made any significant trades to either dump large salaries or improve the roster.
The Bulls have made one big trade this offseason, as they sent Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap for Isaac Okoro, clearing up their clogged backcourt, but it was a fairly redundant move.
Many were hoping that the Bulls would be able to part ways with Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams, but they have not been able to find a solution for either. Vucevic is entering the final year of his contract, meaning he will likely be a coveted asset at the 2026 NBA trade deadline for a competitor looking to add an expiring deal, but Williams will be much harder to move.
Will the Bulls trade Patrick Williams?
The Bulls are undoubtedly open to trading Williams, as they have recognized their mistake in giving him a five-year contract worth $90 million. The 23-year-old forward has not shown any progression since being drafted fourth overall in 2020, and his time in Chicago is seemingly nearing an end.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently named Williams one of five NBA players under the age of 25 who already need to be traded.
"It doesn't take much imagination to see him comfortably and capably handling a three-and-D role, but that would still make him a massive disappointment in Chicago," Buckley wrote. "Even if fans are much more pessimistic about P-Will than the front office, they'd still like to see a better return on the franchise's significant investments in him."
Last season, Williams averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with career-low shooting numbers, making just 39.7% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from three-point range. The five-year NBA veteran has been far from what the Bulls want out of him, but his trade value is at an all-time low.
"Get him away from the Bulls, and those expectations should be alleviated. Since he's almost certainly a negative trade asset at his point, rival clubs might be incentivized to take him off their hands. The weighty pressure to perform would be off his shoulders, and he may not be asked to do more than dig in defensively and shoot from distance—skills he has already showcased at this level," Buckley continued.
"He's a useful (albeit overpaid) player, but the Bulls clearly hoped he'd become so much more. With tempered expectations on a new team, he might solidify his niche as a solid support player, nothing more and nothing less."