Chicago Bulls' Derrick Rose Post Goes Viral
Since dominating the 90's with NBA GOAT Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls have had many ups and downs as a franchise. One of the indisputable highlights for the post-MJ Bulls has been Derrick Rose, the youngest NBA MVP winner of all time.
The Bulls lucked out when they got the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, allowing them to select Rose and secure their franchise point guard. Rose made an immediate impact in the NBA, winning 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, and followed it up with his first All-Star appearance as a sophomore.
By his third season, Rose was averaging 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game en route to winning MVP and leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record and their only Eastern Conference Finals appearance since Jordan left.
Rose has cemented himself as a legend in Chicago, despite his short-lived career as a Bull. Rose battled through extensive injuries and ultimately called it quits after a 15-year NBA career. His seven seasons spent in Chicago will always be remembered, and the franchise showed their gratitude when Rose returned to the city on Thursday.
The Bulls are hosting a "Derrick Rose Night" against the New York Knicks on Friday, but have started celebrating the MVP early.
Via Chicago Bulls: "The MVP is back home ❤️"
The team also shared that rose opened a one-day popup for fans ahead of his big night.
Via Chicago Bulls: "Welcome to Rose’s Flower Shop 🌹 [Derrick Rose] opened a one-day popup to spend time with fans ahead of Derrick Rose Night ❤️"
Several outlets have been sharing content from Rose's return to Chicago.
Via NBACentral: "The line in Chicago to see Derrick Rose 😳 Legend in his city 🌹🔥"
Rose's return to Chicago going viral just shows how much the former MVP means to the city and the Bulls franchise.
