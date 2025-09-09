Chicago Bulls End Contract Feud With Josh Giddey, Sign $100 Million Deal
The Chicago Bulls' 2025 offseason has been headlined by one player: Josh Giddey. The franchise traded for the 22-year-old guard last summer, shipping fan-favorite Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in return, but that put high expectations on the former sixth-overall pick.
This offseason, Giddey has been stuck in a rough cycle with the Bulls as he sits in restricted free agency, going back and forth on contract negotiations.
However, finally, after months of speculation about what would happen with Giddey and the Bulls, the two have agreed on a new deal.
Giddey signs new deal
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Giddey has signed a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Bulls.
"Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN," Charania reported.
Giddey, 22, impressed the Bulls organization in his debut season in Chicago, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 46.5/37.8/78.1 shooting splits.
Much of the reported contract negotiation suggested that the Bulls and Giddey were stuck, as the star guard wanted around $30 million per year while the Bulls were hovering around $20 million, but the two sides were able to meet in the middle.
The Bulls also confirmed the report, announcing that they have officially re-signed Giddey.
Giddey: The rising star
While Giddey is a polarizing player to many, his impact in Chicago was incredible toward the end of the 2024-25 season. While he started his Bulls tenure kind of shaky, he burst onto the scene as a legitimate rising star after the team traded away Zach LaVine.
In 19 games after the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range. Of course, the Bulls need Giddey to keep that up over an entire season, but he showed enough in that stretch of games to earn a massive $100 million contract.
Giddey is still young with plenty of time to grow and improve, and the Bulls made the right decision by keeping him around for the long term. Now, the Bulls have a very promising young duo of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis to keep fans excited about what the future has in store.