Chicago Bulls Facing Decision With $60 Million Star Player on Expiring Contract
The Chicago Bulls have six NBA Championships to their name, all of which came in the 1990s and when Michael Jordan was a member of the team. While fans still look back on the glory days, the reality is that things haven't been all too great in the Windy City since Jordan departed and finished his career with the Washington Wizards.
The team has since experienced more ups than downs and now finds themselves in an awkward situation this summer, despite a strong end to the season. The Bulls are still in contract negotiations with Josh Giddey, as the two sides appear to have different views on his next deal, but they also have a situation to address with their former All-Star center.
After reports circulated that Bulls center Nikola Vucevic could be bought out with $21.4 million remaining on his contract next season, insider K.C. Johnson shut down the rumors and addressed what the plan is with the 34-year-old star.
"There was speculation that the Bulls might be buying him out, and then that got twisted and aggregated into reports that the Bulls were imminently buying him out. That is not happening. I can tell you unequivocally — that is not happening," Johnson addressed in a recent video.
Vucevic is coming off a rather underrated season with Chicago, where he averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while boasting shooting splits of 53/40.2/80.5.
"Not only is Nikola Vucevic coming off his best season as a Bull, but the Bulls would also love to eventually turn his contract into some assets. I do believe he will have trade value as we get closer to the February 2026 trade deadline. It’s already well documented that the Bulls shopped him at the February 2025 trade deadline," Johnson added.
Johnson also went on to add that, as was reported, the Golden State Warriors were the team that expressed the most interest in Vucevic, but opted to make a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler instead.
Where Does Vucevic Fit?
Looking at what could be next for Vucevic, assuming that he is dealt next season, several teams come to mind in terms of potential suitors for him, excluding teams that could be interested due to unexpected injuries.
Those potential suitors could be the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers have several contracts they can use to match, as combining Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber would allow the Bulls to get off those contracts in 2026 as well. The Pacers are interesting too, especially if they are competitive, Vucevic could make a lot of sense.
