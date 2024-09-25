Chicago Bulls Fans React to Big Zach LaVine Report
The Chicago Bulls are almost certainly not going to find a Zach LaVine trade before the NBA season begins. This creates a complicated dynamic for a Bulls team that wants to focus on their youth while also allowing LaVine to rebuild some trade value.
Along with this, LaVine is individually motivated entering the new season. Playing just 25 games last season, the two-time All-Star will have to prove he can stay healthy and play at a high level.
All of these dynamics could be conflicting for Chicago, but a new report suggests LaVine is being a team player throughout it all.
“In offseason conversations with Bulls leadership, including coach Billy Donovan, LaVine has vowed not to overstep or stunt the development of younger players, according to a team source," Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic wrote. "It could be a tricky balance for a player who likes the ball in his hands and is skilled at creating his own shot. But LaVine has taken the first step by showing up.”
This is a big report, because it answers one of the biggest offseason questions for Chicago about the dynamic between LaVine and the organization. Bulls fans have been reacting to this report on X.
Via @JoakimMuse: “The bulls revenge season will be nice”
Via @Revngeful: “Let's gooo Zach!”
Via @ScionStormTV: “We should at least give him a chance to show some leadership. That is tough he watched the Bulls try to trade him for two years basically. And no one wanted him even as a bench player. I still find that a bit sad for him. But it also shows what the league thinks of him.”
Via @jadensity: “my goat respects the young ones”
Via @Bulls_66: “We going to see this season”
It will be very interesting to see how this plays out for the Bulls.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade