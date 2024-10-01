Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Fans React to New Derrick Rose Report

Recently retired NBA star Derrick Rose is a Chicago Bulls legend.

Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) against the New York Knicks at the United Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) against the New York Knicks at the United Center. / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose has announced his retirement from the NBA. Making history in 2011 by becoming the youngest MVP in league history, Rose led Chicago to the Eastern Conference Finals that season.

The retirement announcement from Rose has led to several days of league-wide reactions. Several current and former NBA players have sent messages to Rose on social media, and the ex-Bulls star also received several dedicated posts from the organization. This included a compilation of his best plays with the Bulls.

Via Bulls: “You just had to be there... Derrick Rose's Top 25 plays as a Chicago Bull.”

In addition to how the Bulls have been honoring Rose on social media, it was announced by The Athletic that the team will honor him before a January 4 game against the New York Knicks this season.

Via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic: “The Chicago Bulls will honor former league MVP and Chicago native Derrick Rose against the New York Knicks on Jan. 4, according to @ShamsCharania”

Bulls fans have been reacting to this report, urging the team to retire Rose’s jersey.

Via @nesanel6152: “Retire the number.”

Via @Paul0Kneel: “Means nothing if they’re not retiring his jersey”

Via @teshyb96: “@chicagobulls it will be incredibly disappointing if you screw this up, retire this man’s jersey and give him a 10 day contract to step on the court one last time as a hometown hero. I would do anything to see Derrick in a Bulls jersey one last time, do the right thing”

Via @teddy_perkinss: “@chicagobulls retire the number”

Via @NickMiedema2: “Who cares if they don’t retire the number what’s the point”

Needless to say, many Bulls fans want Rose’s No. 1 jersey retired.

