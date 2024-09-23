Chicago Bulls Guard Josh Giddey Breaks Silence on Struggles With OKC Thunder
The Chicago Bulls acquired guard Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer in a trade that also sent Alex Caruso to OKC. The move was seen as both a positive for the Thunder, who want to compete for an NBA Championship, as well as Giddey, who can focus on his development in a new environment in Chicago.
Giddey made a big jump in his second season with the Thunder, but saw his numbers and minutes drop across the board in the 2023-24 season. His inability to shoot mixed with the allegations he was facing early in the season made him a target for opposing teams and opposing fanbases.
Giddey recently spoke on the Ball Magnets podcast and explained how hard this season was for him.
"When you're injured, it's obviously different because you're not playing," Josh Giddey said. "This year, for me, it felt like a nightmare that was never going to end. I felt like I couldn't get going. I'd string one, two, three good games together and then there'd be a stretch of bad ones. It just felt like I could never build any momentum. And it just felt to me like such an isolated place."
Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 47.5 percent shooting from the field. His struggled coincided with the rise of both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, making it hard for him to find a consistent place in the Thunder's rotation.
"It’s not easy, especially for me, in my situation, getting booed and hearing that type of stuff on the road was tough," Giddey said. "That would be tough for anybody. I was just very lucky, I had really good people around me. They guided and helped me, were there for me. My teammates were unbelievable, the organization, Sam [Presti], Mark [Daigneault], everybody."
Giddey, who was moved to a bench role in the postseason, ultimately saw his time in Oklahoma City end with a trade to the Chicago Bulls. After moving on from DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, the Bulls should be able to put a priority on the growth of Giddey, who is still just 21 years old.
During the 2022-23 season, Giddey averaged career-highs with 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
